Thames Valley Police raise awareness of hate crimes over festive season

Thames Valley Police and The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead have been working together to tackle hate crimes over the New Year period.

Hate crimes are criminal offences which are motivated by hostility, prejudice or hatred towards someone’s actual or perceived race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability.



During the festive season there is a peak in hate crime associated with the night time economy.

Targets include taxi and private hire drivers, operators, door staff, taxi marshals and fast food outlet staff.



To raise awareness, officers have been providing leaflets and advice to licensed premises, door staff and taxi drivers.



Businesses are being asked to recognise if members of staff are becoming victims of hate crimes, understand that it is a police matter and to report it.



Inspector Lucy Price said: "During the Christmas and New Year period, more people are expected to be out enjoying themselves during the night time economy.



"We want to remind the public that hate crimes can have a lasting effect on victims, so please be mindful of your behaviour and the implications your actions could have.



"If you witness any suspicious behaviour or an incident of hate crime, please do not hesitate to report it to the police. All hate crime reports will be taken very seriously and will be investigated."



Call police on 101 to report an incident and visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/advice/ for more information on hate crime.