Timeline trail wins Bright Ideas competition

A suggestion for creating a timeline trail revealing the history of Maidenhead has won this year’s Bright Ideas competition.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames and the Friends of Maidenhead, and funded by the Royal Borough, the competition aims to find practical ideas to make Maidenhead a better place to live.

This year’s winner was Claire Castignetti, 53, of Belmont Drive, whose bright idea was for a series of plaques creating a timeline of interesting and significant facts about the history of Maidenhead.

The idea was a hit with the judging panel and also Advertiser readers who voted for their favourite suggestions through the paper’s website.

Claire, who was presented with her prize on Tuesday by the Royal Borough Mayor Cllr John Lenton, wins £1,000 and about £5,000 funding from the council to implement the idea.

The mum-of-four, a previous runner-up in the competition, said the plaques would be a simple but effective addition to the town with educational value to both adults and children.

She added she hoped to get community organisations involved in research for the plaques, which the judges suggested should form a trail in Kidwells Park.

Claire added: “I hope it will tell people things they did not know about the town.”

Rotarian John Carr, a member of the organising committee, said of the competition: “We had a really good response and some great ideas.”

There were four runners-up who each won £250 for their suggestions. Gregg Mills proposed a scheme for industries to provide technology mentors for children. Andrew Ingram suggested the development of a Royal Borough app to improve communication with residents.

Sea scout leader Scott Cunningham’s bright idea was for a slipway to launch small boats at Guards Club Park.

And Fiona Fabb proposed a scheme to bring together children and the elderly to help combat loneliness.