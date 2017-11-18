Thousands of pounds worth of stock, equipment and cash stolen from Off the Tap pub

A newly-opened craft beer pub in Maidenhead is asking for help after raiders made off with about £2,000 worth of stock and CCTV equipment this morning (Saturday).

Off the Tap in Maidenhead High Street announced the burglary on its Facebook page earlier today and has set up a JustGiving page to help pay for new wines and spirits and to mend the pub's broken doors.

The pub, which serves a variety of craft beers and artisan pizzas, opened towards the end of last month.

Manager Toby Denney says the burglary happened at about 6am this morning while he and his business partner Dave Kimber were asleep upstairs.

"They got in quick, they knew what they were doing and there's no sign of a break-in," said Toby, remarking that no doors or windows on the outside were broken.

"They took one of our bottle bins and filled it up with whatever they could."

He said Dave heard the bin being wheeled around but the invaders had escaped by the time they got down to investigate.

Because the thieves stripped the bar of its CCTV system in what appears to be an attempt to cover their tracks, Toby says police are searching through town centre CCTV to try and track them down.

Toby says the raiders also broke into the pool table, and the quiz and cigarette machines and cleared them out.

People have rushed to show their support, offering free shifts and spare bottles of booze.

"Friends, family and people who love the bar have already asked if we need a hand today," added Toby.

"Being a brand new bar we don't have much spare cash at the moment."

A statement on the bar's Facebook page said: "Already the response we've had from people offering their time, spare bottles of spirits and everything else shows that even after something horrid like this there are good people in the world!"

Visit http://bit.ly/2mFgMZV to make a donation.