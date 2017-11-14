Bomb disposal team called after 'old mortar' shell is found in back garden

An ‘old mortar’ shell was found in the back garden of a Gage Close home this morning, triggering a bomb scare which saw an army disposal unit arrive.

The device was found by construction workers with building firm Five Star Treatment, who were working on an extension, at about 8.30am.

They called the firm's owner John Whittingham, who arrived and decided to go to the police about it.

He said: “We started doing the foundation for the extension and one of the workers luckily didn’t dig through it.

“It looked like a rocket or firework.”

He did an online search for ‘bombs’ and recognised it on one of the pictures that came up.

Police were at the end of the street and a Royal Logistics Corps bomb disposal van was on the scene by noon.

A concerned member of staff from Larchfield Nursery School next door was seen approaching police to ask about the incident.

John, who is from Slough and took the photo of the shell below, said his workers were ‘on edge’ following the discovery and had been told ‘we would not be here now’ if it had been dug through.

He believed it could have been an air-dropped bomb, and said the bomb disposal unit carried the device out and were taking it to ‘a golf course’ for demolition.

Police may arrive later to ensure there are no other devices in the garden.

No evacuation was carried out and the resident of the property was out at work.

The road is open.

Update 12.57pm:

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said officers were called to the scene at 10.45am following reports that an 'unexploded ordnance round' had been located in the road.

He added: "The item has been removed and taken to a safe location. Officers have liaised with the Ministry of Defence and the item will be safely disposed of."