CCTV images released in connection with aggravated burglary in Maidenhead

CCTV images have been released of men who may have vital information about an aggravated burglary in Maidenhead.

Four men entered a communal area of a block of flats at York Court, Moorbridge Court on Saturday, July 23 at about 5.15pm.

They knocked on the door of the victim, a 30-year-old man, and forced entry into his ground floor flat.

The men were carrying weapons.

The men looked through the flat before leaving and attempted to enter another flat in the block, which they were unable to gain entry into.

No items were stolen and no one was injured.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Michele Green from Maidenhead Police Station said: “I am keen to speak to the men in these CCTV images, as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“If anyone recognises these men, or has any information relating to this offence, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 43170217885

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

The images were released today (Monday).