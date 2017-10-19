Town centre stabbing: Police arrest fourth teenager

Police have arrested a fourth teenager following a stabbing in Maidenhead town centre.

Thames Valley Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Maidenhead today, who has since been released under police investigation.

It comes after an 18-year-old man was attacked outside McDonald’s, in the High Street, on Monday evening.

He was treated for stab wounds at the scene and later taken to Wexham Park Hospital.

He is now in a stable condition and his wounds are not described as life-threatening.

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old form Slough were arrested on Monday on suspicion of GBH and a 15-year-old, also from Slough, was arrested on Tuesday.

All three were released under police investigation on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.