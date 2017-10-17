UPDATE: Three people arrested in connection with stabbing in Maidenhead High Street

Police are appealing for information after an 18-year-old was stabbed in Maidenhead High Street last night.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to the town centre, near McDonald’s, at about 6.40pm, where the man had been attacked.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service and Thames Valley Air Ambulance and later taken to Wexham Park Hospital by road with stab wounds.

He is now in a stable condition and his wounds are not described as life-threatening.

Since then, a 16-year-old and two 15-year-old boys from Slough have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and are being held in custody.

Detective Sergeant John Denard said: “We have arrested three people in connection with this investigation.

“We are appealing for information from the public, who would have been in the area at a busy time.

“In particular we would ask anyone who may have phone camera footage to please contact us.”

Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.

*Despite repeated requests from the Maidenhead Advertiser, it took Thames Valley Police more than 18 hours to release any information about the incident.