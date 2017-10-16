Mon, 16
Missing 21-year-old woman found safe

Watchdog to investigate Thames Valley Police's response to missing person case

A missing woman from High Wycombe who was known to frequent Maidenhead and Slough has been found safe.

Danielle Coote, 21, has been missing since Monday but has now been found.

Thames Valley Police has thanked the media and public for sharing the appeal.

