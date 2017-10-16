Missing 21-year-old woman found safe

11:27AM, Monday 16 October 2017
A missing woman from High Wycombe who was known to frequent Maidenhead and Slough has been found safe.
Danielle Coote, 21, has been missing since Monday but has now been found.
Thames Valley Police has thanked the media and public for sharing the appeal.
