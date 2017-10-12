CCTV footage released after brutal unprovoked attack on Maidenhead man in London

CCTV footage has been released after a 22-year-old man from Maidenhead was punched and kicked to the ground by four men during an unprovoked assault in Islington, London.

Callum Wade was with two friends in Charterhouse Street at about 3am on Saturday, April 1 when he was attacked in a sustained assault. His friend was also assaulted but not seriously injured.

After the attack Callum sought help from staff at nearby nightclub Fabric, who provided first aid and called a cab which took him to the hospital.

Callum suffered several facial fractures and permanent damage to his retina.

Detectives have released images and CCTV footage of three men who may have vital information.

Detective Constable Mark Pinder of the Central North Command Unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “"This was a violent assault which appears to have been launched with no provocation and has left Callum with injuries that will affect him for the rest of his life.

“The level of violence used was shocking and those who carried it out need to be traced before they commit a similar offence. I am appealing to anyone who recognises these men to contact police and help bring these violent thugs to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Pinder at the Central North Command Unit on 0208 345 0119 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.