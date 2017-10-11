The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) In pictures: Hundreds take part in Maidenhead Minis Rugby Festival

Teamwork, respect and sportsmanship was displayed at the annual Maidenhead Minis Rugby Festival at Braywick Park on Sunday.

The festival, organised by Maidenhead RFC, saw about 1,500 youngsters aged u7s to u12s battling it out at the Braywick Road site.

4.) Additional anti-terror barriers put up around Windsor Castle

Security has been toughened up in Windsor with the introduction of more security barriers.

Back in March, Thames Valley Police put up barriers in locations across the town centre to secure the Changing the Guard route following a terror attack in Westminster.

3.) Police search for would-be robbers who lured victim over online selling site

A 36-year-old man escaped from two men in St Luke's Road, who had arranged to meet to buy a mobile phone as a ruse to rob him.

The victim had been contacted on an online selling site and arranged to meet the buyer in Gillot Court car park at about 10pm on Monday, October 2. He was met by two men in a black Audi.

2.) Musings from the editor's chair: The good, the bad, and the Dudley

Those who suspect RBWM is run by a bunch of cowboys may feel their fears were confirmed by an unfortunate metaphor used by a senior councillor last week.

Discussing the need to borrow an extra £1.5million to bail out the over-budget and behind-schedule waterways restoration project, the cabinet member for finance told a meeting: ‘We got on the back of this bucking bronco and we tethered it into submission. It’s our project management skills which have kept tight to the reins’.

1.) Driver fails to stop after collision involving two cyclists

Police are searching for the driver of a blue car who failed to stop after a collision involving two cyclists on Saturday outside the King's Head pub in Church Road, Little Marlow.

The crash took place at about 12.05pm and the cyclists, both men in their 50s, suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.