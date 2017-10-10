Tuneless Choir to 'sing away the stigma' for World Mental Health Day

A choir for people 'who can't sing' is to hold a special session this week to support World Mental Health Day.

Maidenhead Tuneless Choir is planning to 'sing away the stigma' in support of the awareness day, which is being marked today (Tuesday).

The choir, which formed last year, will meet as usual tomorrow (Wednesday) at the United Reformed Church in West Street from 8pm-9.15pm.

This week's session will have a #SingAwayTheStigma theme, with breathing and mindfulness exercises in the warm-up and songs including Lean on Me, Help! and I Will Survive in support of everyone affected by mental health issues.

Choir leader, Tabitha Beaven, said: “The kind of carefree singing we do at Tuneless helps people to build a resilience against the daily pressures of life which can sometimes lead to more serious mental health challenges.

"It works on so many levels because physically we increase our oxygen levels and release happy hormones but more than that, being part of a community and feeling part of something bigger can protect against feelings of isolation and loneliness.”

Visit http://www.tunelesschoir.com/join-another-tuneless-choir/maidenhead-tuneless-choir/ for more details.