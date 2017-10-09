New cabinet member for planning announced in Royal Borough reshuffle

A reshuffled Royal Borough cabinet has been announced by council leader Simon Dudley today.

The leader said the council must now ‘look ahead’ to a borough that brings in investment, jobs and talent, which means different skills are required.

Big changes include Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), former cabinet member for adults services, replacing Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield) as cabinet member for planning. He will also be cabinet member for health and sustainability.

Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill), who was previously a principal member for health and communications, will now become cabinet member for adult services, public health and communications.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said: “I would like to thank Cllr Derek Wilson for all the hard work and dedication he has put into the planning role. He has put a huge amount of his personal time and effort into the building blocks for how we will plan the borough’s future prosperity.

“He has been heavily involved with the Borough Local Plan and seen it all the way through the consultation and I would like to thank him for that enormous piece of work.”

Cllr Derek Wilson will become chairman of Maidenhead Development Management Panel, replacing Cllr David Burbage (Con, Bray).

Other changes include Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green), who was deputy lead member for policy and affordable housing, becoming principal member for housing and communications.

Cllr Phillip Bicknell (Con, Park) will stay as cabinet member for highways and transport but will also be cabinet member for Windsor.

Cllr Simon Dudley added: “The council has gone through a significant transformation, led by the cabinet, to ensure that we have an organisation that is fit to deliver what the borough and its residents need.

“We must now look ahead and work with our residents to create a borough that protects the best the area has to offer while bringing in the investment, jobs and talent we need to thrive.

“This requires different skills and I have put in place a refreshed team of colleagues to deliver on our ambitions. I am also pleased to be able to further bring forward the next generation of our councillors and enable them to sit on cabinet.”