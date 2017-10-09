Engineering work set to cause rail disruption this weekend

Emergency engineering work is set to cause disruption to train services heading to and from the Reading area this weekend.

Work is set to take place as part of efforts to modernise the Great Western route all day on Saturday and all day on Sunday.

It means local train services between London Paddington and Reading/Oxford will terminate at Maidenhead this weekend.

Replacement buses will run between Maidenhead and Didcot Parkway, with some fast buses that do not call at Reading available on Saturday.

There will also be replacement buses between Slough and Theale, and Twyford and Henley-on-Thames.

Passengers are advised to check their journeys before they travel.

Visit nationalrail.co.uk for more details.