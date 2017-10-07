Police search for would-be robbers who lured victim over online selling site

A 36-year-old man escaped from two men in St Luke's Road, who had arranged to meet to buy a mobile phone as a ruse to rob him.

The victim had been contacted on an online selling site and arranged to meet the buyer in Gillot Court car park at about 10pm on Monday, October 2. He was met by two men in a black Audi.

One of them offered him a lower price than agreed for the phone, which he declined.

He was then threatened by the men who told him to hand over his phone.

He fled from the pair and hid until they drove away in the direction of the A308.

Thames Valley Police say the driver was an Asian man wearing a black baseball cap who is about 5ft 7ins tall.

His accomplice is an Asian man with a muscular build, aged about 25.

He was wearing a black jumper, blue jeans and a black baseball cap on the night of the attempted robbery.

Case investigator Collette Gray, based at Maidenhead police station, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information which could help our investigation."

Contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 43170295120 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 to share information.