Organisations and schools hold fundraising events for World's Biggest Coffee Morning

BRAYWICK: Fundraising kicked off at SportsAble on Friday with a Walking Football tournament for the over-55s.

Hosted by the Maidenhead United Walking Football team, the tournament ran alongside the coffee morning, where visitors also enjoyed activities including boccia, kurling and table tennis.

Magpies in the Community also ran a taster session for under fives throughout the morning.

It was organised in partnership with Maidenhead United FC, the Royal Borough, SportsAble and Legacy Leisure.

Helen Park, community development officer at MUFC, said: “We raised over £1,100 which is fantastic.

“It was a really friendly day. I’d just like to thank all of the organisations for their support.”

MAIDENHEAD: Patients could enjoy a slice of cake at the Cedar Surgery on Friday.

The surgery in Cookham Road took part in the charity coffee morning for the first time, raising £250 for Macmillan.

Health care assistant Sharon Kennedy organised the coffee morning, enlisting the help of son Shane, 24, to make a big Macmillan cake.

“We had cakes donated by the cake company and some of the staff made cakes too. It went really, really well,” said Sharon.

MAIDENHEAD: A week’s worth of fundraising activities was held by Wise Owls after school clubs.

There are clubs for three to 11-year-olds at Furze Platt, Oldfield School, Courthouse School and Holyport Scout Hut.

Children took part in scooter races, tombolas and cake sales, raising a total of £500 for Macmillan.

Laura Hughes, from Wise Owls, said: “The children absolutely loved it and obviously it is for a good cause.”

It is the second year the club has run events to raise money for the cancer charity.

DORNEY: Guess the name of the teddy bear and the amount of sweets in the jar were just some of the activities on offer at Dorney School’s coffee morning.

A total of £384 was raised at the event, which was the first Macmillan coffee morning at the school in Harcourt Close.

Year four teacher Sarah Davies said: “There were lots of cakes donated by parents and staff ready for selling.

“Lots of families came to school in the morning to relax with a cup of a coffee or tea and a delicious slice of cake

“A huge thank you to everyone who supported the school and the organisers of the event.”

MAIDENHEAD: More than £250 was raised through a sponsored walk by girls at Highfield Prep School on Friday.

The money will be split between Macmillan, in memory of teacher Nicola Ash who died in February, and local charity The Link Foundation.

Headteacher Joanna Leach said “The girls thoroughly enjoyed their walk around Maidenhead discovering areas they hadn’t seen before.

“The older girls walked approximately eight miles and set a great example of determination and community spirit.”