Second arrest made in Kidwells Park stabbing investigation

12:33PM, Wednesday 04 October 2017
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH in connection with the stabbing of a teenage boy in Kidwells Park last week.
The man, from Maidenhead, was arrested on Thursday and has been bailed until October 26.
On Monday, September 25, a 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after sustaining a 'puncture wound to his torso' following an altercation in the park at about 7.15pm.
Another man, aged 33, was arrested on the same day as the incident on suspicion of attempted murder and has since been released under investigation.
Thames Valley Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information should call 101 quoting reference ‘43170284836’ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
