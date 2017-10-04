The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Fanderson convention celebrates 50 years of Captain Scarlet

Fans of Captain Scarlet came together to celebrate 50 years since it was first aired.

The show, which was produced in Slough Trading Estate, was created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson.

4.) Early goals help Maidenhead United sweep aside Guiseley at York Road

Alan Devonshire got the response he was after from his Magpies side as they swept aside Guiseley at York Road this afternoon.

The Magpies had come into the contest off the back of last weekend’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at Chester, but, from the very first minute they were hungry to make amends against their opponents from Yorkshire.

3.) Residents urged to take part in 'The Pothole Challenge'

A two-month campaign run by the council is asking residents to report potholes.

‘The Pothole Challenge’ will see teams identify roads where pothole repair work is required before the cold winter weather arrives which can make potholes worse.

2.) 'Fantastic' turnout for 36th Maidenhead Boundary Walk

More than 600 people came together to walk the boundary of Maidenhead as part of an annual tradition.

The Boundary Walk, organised by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead, took place for the 36th time on Sunday.

1.) Two more restaurants gain Michelin Stars as 2018 guide is revealed

The Coach in Marlow has been awarded a Michelin Star for the 2018 guide.

The pub run by Tom Kerridge joined the growing list of restaurants in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire to gain the prestigious honour when the guide was revealed at the Michelin Star awards in London on Monday.