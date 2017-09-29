Firefighters called to baby locked in car in Maidenhead

Firefighters were called when a one-year-old boy became trapped in a car this morning.

The baby managed to lock himself in while his child minder had stepped out of the car at about 9am in Ashcroft Road.

The Audi Q7 was still running and the only option to firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station was to break the window.

But luckily, somebody was able to bring the car owner a spare key from home.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for about 25 minutes until the keys arrived as a precaution.

The baby was entertained by videos of children’s songs held to the window.