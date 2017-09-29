Advertiser Pub of the Year winner revealed

After a fiercely competitive vote the winner of the inaugural Advertiser Pub of the Year has been revealed.

Hundreds of votes were cast on our website ahead of the noon deadline today (Friday), but it was The Oak and Saw in Taplow which emerged victorious by the slimmest of margins.

Out of nearly 5,000 votes cast overall, the village pub defeated community-owned boozer The Craufurd Arms by just nine votes.

The Maiden's Head, The Grenfell Arms and The Bounty completed the top five.

The Oak & Saw will presented with a plaque for winning the competition and will be profiled in an upcoming edition of the Advertiser.

Thank you to everyone for voting.