Henley Road closed for two hours while firefighters free people trapped in car

Firefighters helped free two people trapped in a car yesterday evening (Thursday).

Crews from Maidenhead and Slough Fire Stations were called to Henley Road, near the junction with Pinkneys Drive, at about 6pm.

A Honda Civic and a Ford Fiesta were involved in a crash

Two people from the Honda were trapped in one of the cars and firefighters removed the roof to free them.

They were taken by ambulance to hospital ‘precautionarily’.

The road was closed for about two hours.