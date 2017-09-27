The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Have your say on new Windsor and Maidenhead ward boundaries

A public consultation has been opened inviting residents to have their say on changes to the ward boundaries in the Royal Borough

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England has said the council should have 43 councillors in future – 14 fewer than the current council.

4.) Gas meter blast prompts flats evacuation

A block of flats had to be evacuated last night after a gas meter exploded.

Firefighters were called to the property in Edinburgh Road at about 2am after being alerted to a rubbish fire.

3.) Opening date confirmed for new Maidenhead nightclub

A new restaurant and nightclub in Maidenhead has confirmed its opening date.

Pitchers, which is moving into the space formerly occupied by Bar Sport in King Street, has said on Twitter it will open to the public on Friday, October 20.

2.) Artisan bakery opens at Chapel Arches site

An independent family-run bakery opened its doors in Maidenhead for the first time on Monday.

Bakedd is now open in the Chapel Arches development and offers Turkish pastries, a coffee shop and Mediterranean snacks.

1.) Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teenage boy is stabbed in Kidwells Park

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenage boy was stabbed in Kidwells Park on Monday evening.

The 17-year-old was approached by two men at about 7.15pm yesterday evening in the park. They spoke to him and an altercation took place, before the victim sustained a 'puncture wound to his torso'.