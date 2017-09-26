UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teenage boy is stabbed in Kidwells Park

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenage boy was stabbed in Kidwells Park yesterday evening.

The 17-year-old was approached by two men at about 7.15pm yesterday evening in the park. They spoke to him and an altercation took place, before the victim sustained a 'puncture wound to his torso'.

An air ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and two paramedic team leaders were dispatched to the scene, and the teenager was taken to Wexham Park Hospital by road. He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The man was arrested yesterday and remains in police custody.

A police scene watch is in place in the park today, and this morning the area around the fountain and the alley which links to Bailey Close and St Luke’s Road were cordoned off.

Inspector Jonathan Groenen, from Force CID Berkshire, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist the investigation. Anyone with information should come forward and speak to police.”

Superintendent Bhupinder Rai, Local Policing Area Commander for Windsor and Maidenhead, said: “Patrols are taking place in the area to reassure people in the community as we are aware that incidents such as this can cause people to feel concerned. Members of the public are encouraged to approach and speak to officers to raise any issues or concerns, or if they have any information.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170284836’ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.