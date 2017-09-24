Sun, 24
Gas meter blast prompts flats evacuation

A block of flats had to be evacuated last night after a gas meter exploded.

Firefighters were called to the property in Edinburgh Road at about 2am after being alerted to a rubbish fire.

However, flames spread to a nearby gas meter which blew up, forcing the evacuation of the building.

Crews from Maidenhead and Slough worked for about two and a half hours to bring the blaze under control, before engineers from the National Grid arrived.

One man suffered smoke inhalation, but refused treatment at the scene.

The cause is being investigated by the fire service and police.

