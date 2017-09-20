The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Anti-terrorism plans for Windsor to be finalised in 'next few weeks'

Plans for permanent security measures in Windsor to combat the threat of terrorism could be finalised ‘in the next few weeks’.

The council’s head of communities and highways, David Scott, told a meeting of the Visitor Management Forum that the council hoped to introduce protection which would be ‘more sympathetic’ to the surrounding street scene.

4.) REVIEW: The Best Man at the Theatre Royal Windsor

In 1960 two fictional presidential heavyweight candidates slug it out to become the President of the United States and neither one is pulling their punches.

That’s the premise of this Gore Vidal play that I found a little slow to start but gathered pace and interest as it headed for the knockout ending.

3.) Clivemont Road plans could see more than 100 homes created

Plans involving two existing buildings have been put forward which could see more than 100 homes created in Clivemont Road.

Three separate planning applications relating to SDL International Globe House have been submitted to the Royal Borough by Montreaux Ltd, which owns Globe House.

2.) New York Deli set to open in Nicholsons Centre

A new cafe will be opening in the Nicholsons Centre following the closure of Cafe Aroma.

Independent food outlet New York Deli is set to open in a few weeks time.

1.) Residents have their say on Maidenhead regeneration at drop-in event

Housing developer Countryside met with residents to discuss its plans for the multi-million pound redevelopment of Maidenhead town centre.

The company saw off competition from the likes of Shanly Homes and Berkeley Homes back in April as it was selected as the council’s joint-venture partner for four sites in the town.