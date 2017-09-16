More than 200 residents left without water following pipe burst in Maidenhead

Residents from Maidenhead’s Kidwells Estate have been without water for more than 12 hours after a water pipe burst.

Contractors had been carrying out repair works in Avon House, one of the housing blocks on the estate, at about 1.30am when a water main burst.

Water flooded the basement of the housing block and the water supply was subsequently switched off.

The estate, which houses more than 200 people and is run by One Housing, has been without water since with residents flocking to nearby supermarkets to stock up.

Mary Palmer, 57, who lives in Arun House, said: “There are young babies and elderly residents living here and none of us have any water.

“We’ve been calling up but we can’t get any answers.

“One Housing should be sorting it out.”

A One Housing spokesman said: “We are investigating the cause of the water outage at Kidwells Close and apologise to the residents for all the inconvenience caused.”