Teenagers jailed for homophobic attack on couple returning from Valentine's Day meal

A trio of teenagers who carried out a homophobic attack on a couple returning from a Valentine’s Day meal have been jailed.

The three youths, two aged 16 and one aged 17, were each sentenced to six months in prison at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday after admitting violent disorder and, in one case, possession of an offensive weapon.

The attack took place in the early hours of February 15 this year when Phillip Poole, of West Road, Maidenhead, was returning home by train with his partner Zbynek Zatloukal.

The pair had fallen asleep by the time the three defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, boarded at Hayes and Harlington.

One of the 16-year-old defendants walked through the carriages and spotted the victims asleep and resting on each other. He went back to inform the other two.

The trio then returned and started speaking to the victims before punching and kicking them several times.

Mr Poole had his front teeth knocked out while Mr Zatloukal was knocked unconscious.

Following a British Transport Police investigation, the three defendants were charged and later pleaded guilty to violent disorder. One of them also pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon.

Lauranne Middleton from the CPS said: “This was a violent assault and we successfully argued that it was fuelled by the defendants’ homophobia.

“Where prosecutors have evidence that an attack was motivated by hostility towards someone’s sexual orientation, they will ask the court to consider this as an aggravating factor which deserves a harsher sentence.

“This successful prosecution demonstrates how seriously the CPS treats such cases and our commitment to bringing offenders of hate crime to justice.”

The CPS’ argument that the attack should be treated as a homophobic hate crime was accepted by the court.

The defendants had initially been sentenced to four months in prison each but this was extended due to the hate crime element of the attack.

They were all ordered to pay £100 compensation to each of their victims.