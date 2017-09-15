Fri, 15
Firefighters attend kitchen fire in Maidenhead

Firefighters had to tackle a small kitchen fire in Maidenhead earlier this afternoon.

Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station attended the scene in Courtfield Drive at about 1pm.

The occupants had left the house with the oven still on, with neighbours having to raise the alarm.

When firefighters arrived, there was smoke throughout the house which took them about an hour and a half to ventilate.

Crew member Tom Davis warned residents not to leave their ovens on when leaving the house.

