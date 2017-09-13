The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Hundreds attend 'buzzing' Holyport Village Show

More than 300 people enjoyed the ‘buzzing’ atmosphere at the 22nd annual Holyport Village Show on Saturday.

The show at the Holyport War Memorial Hall had more than 500 entries for several categories including home grown fruit and veg, flower arranging, cookery and more.

4.) Pritchard leaves it late as Maidenhead United strike down Tranmere Rovers

Harry Pritchard stroked home a late winner as Maidenhead United deservedly overcame pre-season title favourites Tranmere Rovers at York Road this evening.

Rovers, who have slipped down the divisions and out of league football in recent years, arrived looking to build on their late win over Barrow at the weekend. But instead it was the Magpies who bounced back from their 3-2 defeat at Halifax.

3.) Betts left questioning his future at Burnham after capitulation against 10-man Binfield

Burnham manager Mark Betts admitted he was considering his future at the club after watching his side capitulate in the final 20 minutes against 10-man Binfield.

The Blues deservedly trailed in the first half, when Harry Lee headed home James Knight’s cross from the right in the 35th minute.

2.) In pictures: Gravity Grand Prix 2017

A Donald Trump effigy, Back to the Future’s Delorean time machine and a giant pram whizzed down Church Road and Spring Lane on Sunday for the 11th annual Gravity Grand Prix.

The event, organised by the Kaffirs of Cookham Dean, sees racers rolling down the racecourse as fast as possible in their homemade go-karts.

1.) Maidenhead United miss chances as Halifax Town seal all three points at The Shay

Maidenhead United failed to get the rub of the green, despite netting twice in the final 20 minutes, as they went down to defeat at Halifax Town.

Alan Devonshire’s men saw plenty of the ball and created their own share of chances but the game was taken away from them by two goals in 10 minutes after the interval.