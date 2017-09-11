Remember When: Well-trained lads tidy up trackside

They were smelly, noisy and rarely on time...

And 40 years ago the boys of Maidenhead Grammar School had even more in common with the trains rattling round Britain’s railways.

From 1971-81, teacher John Williams ran a railway society at the Shoppenhangers Road school, now Desborough College, which took hundreds of youngsters to see stations, depots and rail yards across the country.

And, as was reported by the Advertiser back in June 1973, they also found time to roll up their sleeves to keep the rail embankments around the town as tidy as possible.

“Clearing the embankments was an annual thing we did, usually in the spring or early summer,” he said.

“The boys would stand on the embankments and they could see the trains going through.

“But because of people using the car park nearby there was a lot of litter that would end up on the pavement and the boys felt they were getting the blame for the litter, so they wanted to clean it up.

“I approached the headteacher and he got in touch with the area manager about it and it just happened that the public relations manager for the area also lived in Shoppenhangers Road.”

Mr Williams, now a 68-year-old grandfather, became a train enthusiast while studying at Cardiff University.

He set up the club after moving to Maidenhead in 1971 after noticing several pupils train spotting as he walked to work from his home in Grenfell Road and it quickly became popular.

“The annual Scotland trip was always a highlight of the year,” he explained.

“Train spotters are completionists and some of the locos were right up in the north of Scotland and the boys would never have got them if they hadn’t gone up there with me.

“British Rail was very very helpful to official railway clubs in those days and if the trip was properly organised they would give you permits so you could go for a couple of pounds.”