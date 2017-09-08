New developer appointed for The Landing redevelopment of Maidenhead town centre

A new developer has been appointed to take on a £250m project to transform Maidenhead town centre.

HUB has been chosen by landowner Smedvig to take The Landing development forward – a major retail, office and residential complex planned for the Broadway triangle.

The 3.1-acre development will see demolition of current buildings bordered by Broadway, King and Queen Street and will feature a central public space, dubbed the ‘Lantern Circus’, which will be the main link between the station and the Nicholsons Centre.

Robert Sloss, chief executive at HUB, said the firm had a ‘track record’ of unlocking complex sites within the M25 to deliver homes.

He said: “We are excited to bring that experience to this important regeneration project in the centre of Maidenhead.

“We think Maidenhead’s got a lot going for it already, and the arrival of the Elizabeth Line will really put it on the map as an exciting location to live and work.

“We are also really pleased to be working with Smedvig, a business which we share much with in terms of approach.”

HUB will work with London and Aberdeen, which received outline planning permission from the Royal Borough for the scheme in October 2015.

Jostein Kalsheim, COO at Smedvig said: “We are very pleased to have appointed HUB as our lead Development Manager for ‘The Landing’.

“We are confident they will strengthen the team, and lead the further development of the project to a successful completion in close co-operation with Smedvig and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.”

A start date for the project is yet to be announced.