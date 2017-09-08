Children asked to come up with winning design for Theresa May's official Christmas card

It's been a year of political upheaval for Theresa May, what with the looming spectre of Brexit and a general election result that saw the loss of her party’s majority.

But despite the pressures of the job, in keeping with tradition the Prime Minister and MP for Maidenhead and Twyford is once again inviting children from her constituency to design her official Christmas card.

The competition is a long-standing tradition between the Advertiser and Mrs May and dates back to her early years as the area’s MP.

It is open to children aged 11 and under who live in her constituency and last year attracted almost 800 entries.

Mrs May said: “I am delighted to once again be launching my annual Christmas card competition.

“After last year’s overwhelming response, I am looking forward to seeing what designs the children will come up with this year.

“I am sure the standard will be as high as ever, and I know it will be a very difficult decision choosing the winner.”

Entries for the competition should be marked ‘Theresa May’s Christmas Card Competition’ and sent to Maidenhead Advertiser, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

The suggested size is A5. Designs need to be bold and bright and preferably done in paint, felt tips or crayons as coloured pencils do not reproduce well when printed.

Two-dimensional designs are preferred as glitter and cotton wool do not work when printed.

Entries should also include the full name, age and school or organisation (such as a cub or brownie pack) of the entrant as well as a parent’s name, address and phone number.

The closing date for entries is Thursday, October 5.

Judging will take place at a later date and the winner will be announced shortly afterwards.