Fly-through video shows how Braywick Leisure Centre could look

The Royal Borough has released a video of what the new Braywick Leisure Centre could look like.

The £32.8m facility will replace the existing Magnet Leisure Centre in Saint Cloud Way due to the site being earmarked for 640 housing units and the new leisure centre is set to open in 2019.

Last month the council released images of the new leisure centre and features include an indoor ‘winter garden’, a 10-lane swimming pool and a hall to seat 650 people.

It would also include a 200-station gym, two dance studios, four squash courts, six netball courts and 500 parking spaces.

The fly-through video gives residents a chance to see the scale of the development, which is 9,300 square metres in total.

The two-minute video then moves inside the centre to the main hallway which could be used for gallery exhibitions, but does not show any of the leisure facilities.

Here's a fly-through video to show you what the new Braywick Leisure Centre could look like pic.twitter.com/IxV8R0QdK7 — RBWM (@RBWM) September 7, 2017

A report will go to full council on Tuesday, September 26, asking it to approve a budget of almost £30.9m in addition to the existing £2m which has already been spent.