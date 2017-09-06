The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) Holyport parents still unsure if children are entitled to free school transport to Cox Green

Reassurances have been made that the Royal Borough is ‘committed’ to helping children in Holyport get to school safely.

In July, the Advertiser reported that parents of children attending Cox Green School could face bills of £800 for school transport.

4.) In pictures: Cookham Regatta 2017

Dragon boats and canoe-cats raced on the Thames on Saturday as villagers enjoyed a warm day on the riverside.

It was part of the 29th Cookham Regatta, which is organised jointly by the Rotary Clubs of Marlow Thames and Cookham Bridge.

3.) Maidenhead United overcome loss of Tarpey to beat leaders Sutton United

Maidenhead United proved there's life after Dave Tarpey as they swept aside league leaders Sutton United at Gander Green Lane.

The Magpies set the benchmark for the rest of their season, and life without their leading scorer, as Ryan Upward and Harold Odametey netted fine second half goals.

2.) Police appeal for witnesses following attempted cash machine theft

Police are appealing for witnesses after a botched attempt to steal cash from an ATM in Flackwell Heath caused the machine to catch fire.

Detectives are investigating whether an explosive material was used to access the cash safe in Common Road on Thursday, August 31.

1.) In pictures: Maidenhead Half Marathon 2017

Usually busy roads were emptied on Sunday to allow more than 1,000 runners to compete in the seventh Maidenhead Half Marathon.

Participants, who included a jogger in a full T-Rex outfit, gathered at Maidenhead Town Hall in St Ives Road before departing on the 13-mile course.