Fire engines called to Maidenhead Town Hall

Maidenhead Town Hall had to be evacuated this afternoon after a battery in a basement overheated and began producing toxic gas.

Frefighters were called at about noon after alarms and then smoke detectors in the basement of the St Ives Road building started sounding.

According to Maidenhead station commander Lincoln Ball, there was a ‘rotten egg smell’ indicating hydrogen sulphide gas, although a gas metre was unable to detect it.

The power supply was disconnected and staff have since been allowed to return to the building.

Crews from Maidenhead, Windsor and Langley were all called, but only one stayed to make the scene safe.

No one was injured.

“We get these a few times a year,” said station commander Ball, “until it’s disconnected a overheated battery can go bang – that’s why we’re here.”