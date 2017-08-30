The midweek round-up: The most read Advertiser stories of the week so far

5.) PICTURE SPECIAL: Reading Festival 2017

Thousands of revellers basked in brilliant sunshine this weekend as one of the country's biggest music festivals returned to Reading.

About 90,000 fans gathered for Reading Festival, with rapper Eminem, rockers Muse and a secret set from Queen's of the Stone Age among the highlights.

4.) Devonshire says Maidenhead United weren't at the races against Leyton Orient

Alan Devonshire felt the Magpies weren’t at the races in the first 45 minutes of today’s 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient.

The Magpies boss saw his side fall behind to Macauley Bonne’s sixth minute header, and was frustrated as the hosts sat off Orient and allowed them to boss proceedings.

3.) Firefighters called to reports of people in the water near Ray Mill Island

Firefighters were called to reports of three people in the water near Ray Mill Island on Sunday,

At 2.08pm crews from Maidenhead and Slough Fire Station including a multi-role vehicle were called to the incident.

2.) Fly-tipping fine for driver whose customer dumped cannabis waste

A fine has been dished out to a 34-year-old driver who transported a customer to dump waste generated from cannabis production in Burnham.

A hidden camera, set up by the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, captured images of a passenger getting out of Mohammed Al Haddad's van and dumping a 'significant quantity' of waste at the side of the road at The Gore at 12.20am on November 20.

1.) Appeal after man exposes and touches himself inappropriately on Twyford train

A CCTV appeal has been launched by police after a man exposed himself and began touching himself inappropriately on a train between Twyford and Reading.

Police believe the man pictured above may have vital information about the incident, which took place between 4.05pm and 4.15pm on Wednesday, July 26.