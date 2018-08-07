SITE INDEX

    • SportsTalk: Magpies fail to end Gateshead hoodoo

    David Lee

    Non-league football returned on Saturday but a new season brought no change in fortunes for Maidenhead United against bogey side Gateshead.

    Sports Editor Graeme Copas gives his verdict on a 3-1 opening day defeat for the Magpies while also reflecting on Slough Town's return to the National League South.

    There's also an honourable mention for teen swimming sensation Tom Dean who helped bag a gold for Team GB at the European Championships.

