Maidenhead United to face former FA Cup winners Coventry City in first round

Will Taylor

Devonshire happy with Maidenhead United FC squad, but there's room for one or two more signings

Maidenhead United manager Alan Devonshire

Maidenhead have been drawn away to League Two side Coventry City in the FA Cup first round.

The Sky Blues won the competition in 1987, when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2.

Slough Town meanwhile will be hosted by Lincolnshire-based National League North team Gainsborough Trinity.

The ties will be played between Friday, November 3 and Monday, November 6.

Maidenhead qualified for the first round by beating Havant & Waterlooville 2-1 on Saturday, while Slough Town overcame Folkstone Invicta by 1-0.

