Tarpey leaves Maidenhead to join League Two side Barnet

Star striker Dave Tarpey has left Maidenhead United to join Barnet FC in League Two, both clubs have confirmed.

The 28-year-old was a deadline day signing for the London side, which tweeted the news at 12.20am this morning.

In a statement on its website, Barnet said the transfer paperwork was sent to the English Football League ‘on the stroke of the 11pm’ deadline yesterday and is waiting for the transfer to be confirmed.

Quoted on Barnet’s club website, Tarpey said: “We left it a bit late but I’m delighted to be here!

“I’ve come here to score goals. Hopefully I can bring the same strike record to Barnet and help them push up the league.”

Maidenhead United tweeted this morning to say: “Warmest best wishes from everyone at the club to @09tarps who has joined @BarnetFC after a little over 3 truly fantastic seasons with us.”

Tarpey, who notched up 46 goals last season for the Magpies as they won the National League South, has scored seven in six games this season.

He was also voted National League South player of the year.