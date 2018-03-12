Maidenhead Rugby Club legend Tony Brooks passes away

11:55AM, Monday 12 March 2018
Maidenhead Rugby Club has this morning announced the death of its director of rugby and Colts head coach Tony Brooks.
He passed away last night, the club’s Twitter said.
His list of representative honours on Maidenhead Rugby Club’s Hall of Fame web page includes the Barbarians and England U23s.
“The club is open, where we are raising a drink to Tony, a club legend,” the club added.
“Words cannot describe the sadness we all feel.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to his family at this awful time.”
It’s with broken hearts that we share the news that the wonderful @brooksie8888 died last night - at home with the rugby on tele. No words can describe how much he’ll be missed. The Brooksies ❤️ 11/03/18 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ehRHWeKjII— Tony Brooks (@brooksie8888) March 12, 2018
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Snow is expected to hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead tomorrow.
The driver of a milk tanker had to be cut free after his vehicle hit a tree.