Maidenhead Rugby Club legend Tony Brooks passes away

Maidenhead Rugby Club has this morning announced the death of its director of rugby and Colts head coach Tony Brooks.

He passed away last night, the club’s Twitter said.

His list of representative honours on Maidenhead Rugby Club’s Hall of Fame web page includes the Barbarians and England U23s.

“The club is open, where we are raising a drink to Tony, a club legend,” the club added.

“Words cannot describe the sadness we all feel.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to his family at this awful time.”