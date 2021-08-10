Two people taken to hospital after collision in Maidenhead

06:18PM, Tuesday 10 August 2021
Firefighters from Slough Fire Station attended a crash on Courthouse Road in Maidenhead this morning in a collision in which a car was flipped over.
Two people were taken to hospital as a result of the incident which took place at approximately 11am. Their injuries are not thought to be serious.
The road has since been cleared.
