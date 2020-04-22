Fly-tipping discovered on road in Hurst

05:31PM, Wednesday 22 April 2020
Photo by Laura Belcher
A case of fly-tipping was reported to the council after being discovered on a road in Hurst on Monday.
The stretch of debris, which consists of various items including several pieces of wood, was found on Lines Road.
It was reported at 9am and was cleared by officers from Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) by 11.15am.
