Police appeal for help to trace missing man in Sonning

An appeal has been launched by police to help trace a man who is believed to be missing in Sonning.

Alexander Stern, 36, was last seen at about 7.30pm on Saturday, January 11 at the Bull Inn in Sonning.

Mr Stern who is from the Kensington area of London, was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a rucksack, which may not be in his possession any longer.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Ben Henley, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Alexander's welfare and I would like to appeal for anyone who has seen him, or who might have any information as to his whereabouts, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43200016370."