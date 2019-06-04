Major traffic delays on M4 towards London following collision

04:15PM, Tuesday 04 June 2019
A collision on the M4 has caused major traffic delays towards London.
One lane is currently closed on a section of the motorway between junction eight/nine and junction seven, adding about ten minutes to travel times.
According to Highways England, the incident is still 'active' and it is expected to be cleared by 5.15pm-5.30pm.
