Suspected arson in Burnham Beeches

Elderly man rescued from flat fire in Slough

Firefighters were called to a car on fire in Burnham Beeches last night.
At about 8.30pm one pump from Slough attended the scene at the corner of Littleworth Road and Dorney Wood Road.
It took firefighters about one hour to extinguish the blaze.
Arson is suspected.

