Suspected arson in Burnham Beeches

11:23AM, Monday 25 December 2017
Firefighters were called to a car on fire in Burnham Beeches last night.
At about 8.30pm one pump from Slough attended the scene at the corner of Littleworth Road and Dorney Wood Road.
It took firefighters about one hour to extinguish the blaze.
Arson is suspected.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.
A 22-year-old chef from Maidenhead has won the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.