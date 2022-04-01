Marlow food and music festival announces 'incredible' menu

The food menu set to delight taste buds at this year's Pub in the Park in Marlow - hosted by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge - has been released.

The event will be taking place from Thursday, May 12 until Sunday, May 15 in Higginson Park, Pound Lane, where a host of celebrity chefs and music acts will be joining forces for a four-day festival of fun.

A total of 14 award-winning and Michelin-starred pubs and restaurants will pop up at the festival, with the line-up including Tom Kerridge’s own eateries The Hand & Flowers and The Coach.

White-Waltham-based The Beehive; Made in Oldstead by Tommy Banks; The Mariners Public House by Paul Ainsworth; London-based Hoppers and The Star Inn; Atul Kochhar’s restaurants; The Bull & Last and Cue Point will also feature.

The Hand & Flowers will be offering a twist on the classic burger; a crispy ham hock mac and cheese and traditional British steak and ale pie served with horseradish creamed spinach and malt vinegar gravy.

Atul Kochhar will return with his best-selling Murgh Tikka Masala Pie - Tikka Masala, mash and berry chutney alongside a new dish called ‘Malabar Meen Kari’ - a spiced fish curry with tomato and coconut.

The new arrival of Tommy Banks’ Made in Oldstead will see guests treated to his bourbon and chicory pulled pork bao with glazed Oldstead Kimchi.

Meanwhile, The Star Inn will be serving its signature ‘Spiced K.F.P’ - Kentucky Fried Pheasant, with Siracha slaw, Henderson’s hot wing sauce and toasted sesame.

Slow-cooked meat takes centre stage with Cue Point, who joined the Pub in the Park festival last year, and return with a 16-hour oak smoked brisket naco alongside London institution Hoppers with its bone marrow varuval and roti.

Seafood dishes also feature heavily on the menu with The Victoria’s beer battered oysters with seaweed mayo and The Beehive’s seared tikka salmon, tarka dhal, yogurt and coriander salad.

For veggie-lovers, Cue Point will have a Banjan Naco - a smoked and stewed aubergine in a rich garlic and tomato sauce served on an Afghan naan, while the The Bull & Last will be serving a grilled English asparagus with parmesan custard and nasturtium.

The already-announced music line-up includes Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, McFly, Melanie C, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Sister Sledge.

Tom Kerridge said: “I think you’ll agree this is the best line-up of music and chefs we’ve ever had. I cannot wait to get on tour and start having fun.

"Marlow has got an amazing menu from returning pubs and newcomers this year. I cannot wait for you to get your hands on these dishes."

Tickets are on sale now at www.pubintheparkuk.com

The full menu is available at www.pubintheparkuk.com/marlow/menus