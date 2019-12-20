Viewpoint: Theresa May, parking fines and an act of kindness

Theresa May: honest, dutiful and honourable

To answer Richard Poad’s question ‘which politicians do we consider to be honest?’ (Viewpoint, December 12), look no further than our own MP, the Rt Hon Theresa May.

She lives up to that title, unlike many others in parliament.

But, perhaps, being honourable, honest and dutiful and having all the qualities to be do the job of prime minister isn’t enough?

Theresa’s upbringing didn’t fit her to fight dirty against the many self-serving, ladder-climbers (many of them men) who form our government.

Nor those who have had their day but can’t resist commenting and rocking the boat.

They are so typical of the world in which we live today, but it’s no wonder that so many voters have so little faith in those representing us!

LYNN PENFOLD

Littlewick Green

Proof that individuals can make a difference

I hope last week’s election changed British politics.

I have lived in Maidenhead for 50 years but, for the first 30 years of my life, I lived in Co Durham where, by and large, Labour ruled (Harold Macmillan was one renowned exception).

To have Boris change the political scene with Tory MPs elected in Sedgefield, Redcar, Durham, Bishop Auckland and into Northumberland shows that some people do make a difference.

Such characters often need guidance, or even control, from more mundane people.

Perhaps it is mere chance that a key Boris strategist is Dominic Cummings from socialist Durham.

Whether by chance or not, for Boris to visit Durham to thank the people of the area for their borrowed votes was a touch of class.

What a contrast with Labour and Lib Dem leaders Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson, who both insisted their policies had been right and the public wrong to have rejected them.

Democracies are meant to reflect what the people want, not what leaders of political parties decide to give them.

I hope Theresa May’s talents will not be wasted.

We have many laws but little justice, a huge NHS that perhaps tries to do too much and a civil service that fails in so many areas.

At my age I see the problems of elderly care, powers of attorney and the roles of the Office of the Public Guardian and Court of Protection.

Vulnerable senior citizens are being failed by our politicians and institutions and often by relatives. There is a role for some senior politician to make a difference.

JOHN ALLISON

Clarefield Drive

Maidenhead

It’s heartening that so many voters turned out

I would like to thank the residents of the Windsor constituency for coming out in significant numbers to take part in last Thursday’s general election.

It was heartening to see.

I would also like to thank the 30 national and local experts, professionals and residents groups for working with me to identify local issues that need to be addressed urgently by government and also, collaborate to point to solutions for each.

This group included councils, councillors, professors, teachers and head teachers, other experts, faith leaders and residents.

I would like to congratulate Adam Afriyie on his re-election to the Windsor constituency following a hard-fought and positive campaign.

I will be meeting with Adam Afriyie MP in the coming weeks, to present the list of key issues and the solutions that local residents and professionals would like him to make progress, including education, planning, greenbelt and land use and, above all, the multiple climate, environmental and extinction crises we face in the UK.

If you wish to add to the discussion, please visit the website, www.representingyou.org perhaps providing an opportunity for to the 28 per cent who didn’t vote to get their voices heard.

Cllr WISDOM DA COSTA

(WWRA, Clewer and Dedworth West)

Candidate for Windsor constituency

Thanks for supporting town’s heritage centre

I would like to thank the Advertiser for its support in 2019 and also all those Advertiser readers who have visited Maidenhead Heritage Centre, enjoyed our exhibitions and perhaps flown our fabulous Spitfire simulator.

It is equally important to thank our team of friendly volunteers who help keep the centre open year round and whose warm welcome is really appreciated by our visitors.

The support of visitors and volunteers alike is very encouraging as we seek alternative premises while maintaining an engaging programme of temporary exhibitions such as ‘An artist’s view of Maidenhead’ which has just opened.

Next year, new exhibitions will celebrate the vibrant local drama scene and the 150th anniversary of Maidenhead United Football Club.

Whatever their interests, we wish all our supporters a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

RICHARD POAD

Maidenhead Heritage Centre

How can you settle a parking fine in person?

Aged 94 and a half, surviving two operations on a malignant tumour of the bladder, I have a disabled person’s parking permit.

On December 2, 2019, I found one tight parking space outside Maidenhead Library.

I reversed about 18 inches to allow space should the vehicle in front need to manoeuvre.

Alas I was ‘not parked correctly within the markings of the bay or space’.

No, I do not dispute the penalty charge.

Put it towards the council’s sizeable deficit.

Alternatively help deepen the water below Chapel Arches bridge.

Just imagine mast-less boats popping out of the tunnel to bob up and down on the colourful water of York Stream. Won’t it be jolly!

Your notice sadly lacks the perfection sought by enforcement.

How to Pay covers by telephone or online.

In person covers where (libraries) but not how.

In the section of ‘If the penalty charge is not paid...’ line six refers to an ‘indipendent adjudication’. Hmmm.

RON HULL

Bailey Close

Maidenhead

Kind act restores my faith in human nature

In a world full of unhappiness and selfishness it is wonderful to be able to express my thanks to the unknown elderly lady who offered to pay my Waitrose shopping bill, in excess of £100, when I realised that I did not have my purse with me, and was prepared to trust me to send her a cheque for the amount in due course.

I could not take up her offer and found my purse in my car but her kindness to a total stranger left me gobsmacked and restores my faith in human nature.

Mrs PAM REES

Cookham

Good vibrations matter so be nice to each other

When I first heard about Dr Masaru Emoto around Christmas 12 years ago, it was a life-changing moment in my life and ever since then I have always finished off any of my emails with the words ‘Thank you’.

The first thing to remember when reading this is that we are mostly made up of water.

Dr Emoto studied water, taking samples from all around the world and then playing music, praying and speaking to the water before freezing it and examining the crystals formed under a microscope.

Those samples exposed to positive vibrations display beautiful crystals; those exposed to negative vibrations turn black.

Google Dr Emoto’s rice experiment which he didn’t just do himself… millions of children across Japan have tried it… our vibration has a very real impact on water and we are water.

So I say to everyone, young and old, be nice to each other. Say things with a smile in your voice and our world will become a much nicer place.

The last thing to remember when reading this is that we are mostly made of water and our vibe is all important.

Happy Christmas. Thank you.

Cllr JON DAVEY

(WWRA, Clewer and Dedworth West)

Aldermans

Windsor

Helpline for those living with terminal illness

Christmas is a time for celebrating and spending quality time with the people you love. However, it can be a difficult time of year if you’re living with terminal illness or if you’re caring for a loved one with a terminal illness.

More than one million people in the UK are expected to be caring for someone with a terminal illness this Christmas, during what could be their last one together.

Many of your readers in this situation will find themselves struggling to cope with the demands and pressures of the festive season and they may not know who or where to turn to for extra support.

The Marie Curie Information and Support Line (0800 0902309) is here to help.

Your readers can call the free, confidential line and speak to a Marie Curie nurse if they have any health questions or concerns.

This could be about any aspect of terminal illness, from understanding a diagnosis to explaining treatments and discussing symptoms.

Our trained support line officers can also provide practical information and emotional support, such as advice about day-to-day care or where to find financial support, as well as offer help with bereavement.

Our team is also here if people just need someone to talk to; we know it can be difficult to open-up to friends and family for fear of upsetting or worrying them, so we can provide that safe space to talk.

If your readers have been affected by terminal illness and need support over Christmas and new year, then please urge them to contact Marie Curie for free: 0800 090 2309.

Alternatively, readers can also chat to us online at mariecurie.org.uk/support

Marie Curie Information and Support Line Christmas opening hours:

December 23: 8am-6pm

Christmas Eve: 10am-4pm

Christmas Day: 10am-2pm

Boxing Day: 10am-2pm

December 27: 8am-6pm

December 28: 11am - 5pm

December 29: closed

December 30: 8am-6pm

New Year’s Eve: 10am-4pm

New Year’s Day: 10am-2pm

MORVEN MASTERTON

Marie Curie head of information and support