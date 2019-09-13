Viewpoint letters: Town centre flowers, double yellow lines and Brexit

Floral displays in town give pleasure to many

The floral displays throughout Maidenhead are stunning.

Congratulations to everyone who has had a hand in producing these magnificent arrangements that give so much pleasure throughout the year, but especially during the summer months.

CHRISTINE ROGERS

Courthouse Road

Maidenhead

Seeing red over double yellow lines

I’m seeing red, well actually yellow. Double yellow in fact.

As if the parking and roads weren’t bad enough in the town centre, double yellow lines have appeared on St Ives Road and Park Street, surrounding the town hall... unbelievably crazy.

So thanks to the council, I will probably no longer be able to do my weekly 30-minute coffee in a locally run coffee shop, which invariably led to me popping along to other shops en route.

And my trip on Saturday to visit just one shop in 15 minutes was abandoned (shop lost out). Parking for the Desborough Town Hall theatre has just taken yet another downturn. Let alone library users, the list goes on.

Another nail in the town businesses/ organisations’ coffins.

How incredibly sad and frustrating.

Bring back the full ‘on street’ parking.

MELANIE HILL

Rutland Gate

Maidenhead

Thanks for supporting horticultural show

The committee of the Cox Green Horticultural and Craft Show would like to thank everyone who helped to make this year’s event a great success – all the exhibitors, attractions and the various groups.

A particular heartfelt thank you to The Handmade Cake Company for donating all the cakes for sale on our market stall.

Once again we sold out and even the judge of the domestic section commented on how delicious their chocolate brownies were!

Their support, year after year, is invaluable and very much appreciated.

Also a very big thank you to James Preston, editor of the Maidenhead Advertiser, for being our guest of honour and presenting the prizes.

We were extremely grateful to have the support of our local paper.

Last but not least the show is run entirely by volunteers, who dedicate their time throughout the year to deliver such a high quality show and without whom it would not be possible.

We are always looking for new people to come along and help.

So if anybody would like to get involved, please get in touch with Cox Green Community Centre or email us at coxgreenhortshow@yahoo.com

SILVIA LITTLE

Heywood Avenue

Maidenhead

Infrastructure can’t cope with third runway

Heathrow – the third runway.

Protest is made on the basis of sound, air pollution and traffic congestion.

While the expected 30,000 or so jobs are a good selling point, there is a colossal downside to this:

1. If 50 per cent of employees can be found from among the unemployed in the area, a big ask.

2. 15,000 personnel will have to be imported.

3. This means the provision of at least 12,000 houses, which at 3.9 persons per household equates to 46,800 people.

4. To service these people will require medics (doctors, nurses and staff), teachers, shop assistants, leisure facility staff and local authority employees, a further 10 per cent all requiring accommodation and services.

5. The change of shift will put 10,000 x 2 people on the road or public transport.

Locals are well aware that the current infrastructure cannot cope with the traffic and where does one find the space for 13,200 houses within say 10 miles of Heathrow?

I would point out that the Government, whether in favour or not, gets the kudos at no cost to itself, Heathrow is to finance the development: the cost of improving the infrastructure has not been mentioned so guess where that cost will fall.

The extra runway is to enable extra slots for long distance flights, which would not be required if the number of feeder flights were reduced.

As far as the Government is concerned this could be achieved by scrapping HS2 and using the money to build an integrated four runway airport somewhere between Manchester and Tyneside, with proper infrastructure, thus actually opening up the North as is their stated desire.

H F BOYD

Darlings Lane

Pinkneys Green

Fixed Term Parliament Act is an aberration

It cannot be right that two thirds of MPs have behaved so badly that they know they would not get re-elected at a General Election can block a General Election.

The Fixed Term Parliament Act is an aberration in a democratic country and must be repealed but it would take a majority of MPs to get the repeal done and they are happy living on the hog with our money.

They have stolen the voters’ authority from us.

SUE DOUGHTY

Verey Close

Twyford

An ‘Ever Closer Union’ is not democratic

Phil Jones’ letter on democracy in the EU (Viewpoint, September 5) was welcome because very few people, either leavers or remainers, understand how the EU works.

‘Subsidiarity’ is the key word.

Member states are subsidiary, i.e. subordinate, to the central bureaucracy.

The centre allows member states to control those aspects of government which it selects as suitable.

Over time the concept of ‘Ever Closer Union’ has gradually reduced the range of government entrusted to member states.

This arrangement helps to keep the EU safely under control of those enlightened people who think they know best, but democracy it is not.

AG HEAPE

Twyford

‘Good old days’ of exploitation are over

For years UKIP supporters and Nigel Farage bury their heads in the sand and refuse to accept the stark reality that Britain no longer rules the waves despite our wonderful and stirring patriotic song Rule Britannia.

In those ‘good old days’ Britain prospered because of its exploitation of, if not theft from, its overseas possessions often to the detriment of the indigenous natives enduring poverty and appalling conditions.

Those days are over. We live in a different world where the UK can not maintain its reduced armed forces personnel. The UK lacks planes for its own aircraft carriers so we ask the French to use them.

The Navy is so small it can no longer maintain a respectable international presence.

The UK is less powerful and influential than years ago. Sharing projects and responsibilities with our European neighbours saves money that can be spent on the NHS, schools, elderly, children and to tackle the shameful homeless disgrace.

The USA’s NATO will not last for ever. Europe must create a worthy successor in the form of a European Defence Force.

EU co-operation on terrorists and dangerous criminals especially drug importers, gun smugglers and human traffickers, has been very successful and highly beneficial. It has saved UK lives.

Tearing-up that co-operation agreement is stupid.

Scotland’s coming departure is unpreventable. Wales will eventually follow. Both will join the EU. Northern Ireland will unite with Ireland to remain in the EU. Manx and the Channel Islands will, after demanding their independence from the English Queen, join the EU.

Even Gibraltar will joyfully join the EU.

England is suffering from dinosaurs, big bodies with small brains, unwilling to accept we are an European country and our island is on the European continent.

Those wishing to become Americans should apply to Boris Johnson’s birth country where medicines cost more, poverty is greater and food standards are lower. As a bonus they’ll get a Boris Johnson look-alike, Donald Trump.

Billions have been wasted on Brexit.

It would have been a lot cheaper to remain in the European Union. R.I.P. UK

PAUL JANIK

Headington Road

Maidenhead

Delicious irony in reviving Withdrawal Agreement

Today the Conservative Party really is the nasty party, with the most right wing government in modern times purging its moderates, threatening to break the law and using ever more war-like language (die in a ditch, never surrender) which is merely increasing the deep divisions in our nation.

An unelected adviser is ruling in Downing Street. The Prime Minister himself is performing badly under pressure and has learned that delivering Brexit will be much more difficult that he thought.

He has already wasted half of the 30 days offered to him in Berlin and Amber Rudd tells us that there is no plan.

And there is a delicious irony that one suggested solution is to revive his predecessor’s Withdrawal Agreement, tweak the Irish Backstop clauses and proclaim a triumph.

The backstop itself is only an insurance policy which would only be implemented at the end of a two-year transition period.

Voters were promised by those now in government that Brexit would be walk in the park, so surely all their brilliant minds can produce a solution in two years.

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED

‘Eurofanatics’ go where EU feared to tread

In 2003 the EU was working to provide itself with a codified constitution, and one important question which arose during that process was that of a provision for the secession, or voluntary withdrawal, of a member state from the Union.

Concern had been expressed that the EU was being increasingly depicted as a kind of prison, rather than a voluntary treaty-based association of countries, and therefore it was considered necessary to introduce a mechanism for a country to leave.

Moreover, it was agreed that the decision to leave should rest entirely with the country concerned.

To quote from the preparatory work for that article, which eventually became the present Article 50 TEU:

“The Praesidium considers that ... withdrawal of a Member State from the Union cannot be made conditional upon the conclusion of a withdrawal agreement. Hence the provision that withdrawal will take effect in any event two years after notification ... ”

So what has our own Parliament now done? Passed an Act to make the withdrawal of the UK from the EU conditional upon the conclusion of a withdrawal agreement. Where the EU itself feared to tread in the past, our homegrown eurofanatics have now rushed in.

Dr D R COOPER

Belmont Park Avenue

Maidenhead

Time to get on with job of leaving the EU

Like most of your readers we are confused, frustrated and even angry at the shenanigans evident within national politics as a result of Brexit.

It is time for this to stop and for our politicians to honour and respect the outcome of the 2016 referendum.

Earlier this year we were told by many voters in Windsor that they liked what we had done and that they liked our proposals for our town, but that they could not vote for a Conservative Party that had not honoured the referendum result.

We lost our seats on the Royal Borough because national politicians would not or could not deliver Brexit. We are now left with a disparate group of councillors in Windsor who offer few ideas and no direction.

Let’s have a General Election and get on with the job of leaving the European Union.

We support a General Election to let the people have their say.

With one vote we can finally set our nation free from a failed European Union.

NATASHA AIREY, ED WILSON, MICHAEL AIREY, PHILLIP BICKNELL