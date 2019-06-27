Viewpoint letters (June 27, 2019)

Many businesses and people rely on airport

By the time my letter may be published, I hope our Windsor and Maidenhead councillors will have decided not to support an appeal of the recent High Court’s review conclusion that the new Heathrow runway decision process was completely in order.

It’s about time our councillors stopped spending our money fighting a decision already discussed and democratically passed and approved by Parliament.

I’m sure there are many local people who could list numerous far more deserving areas of public services needing better funding and investment such as in adult and children’s social care.

Without sustainable planning the airport expansion could potentially result in increased air and noise pollution but planned changes in passenger transport from road to rail, future increased use of electric vehicles and more efficient and quieter aircraft engines will ensure the government’s set carbon and emissions targets are met.

Councillors should be concentrating on and considering the enormous economic benefits of Heathrow Airport.

They need to remember the large number of people and diverse businesses in Windsor and Maidenhead and the surrounding area which rely upon Heathrow for their employment and livelihood and they should actively encourage business growth.

Our country will experience enormous economic challenges following Brexit and will need the crucial increased economic support which the enlarged Heathrow will provide.

JAMES MUIR

Marlow Road

Maidenhead

Respect from and for construction workers

My family and I had the very hard job of laying to rest our beloved dad, gramps and grandpa on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Braywick Lawns Cemetery.

Family members had visited the reserved plot on Friday, June 7 and were very concerned about the construction work being carried out on the new leisure centre, which was very near to the plot.

The noise, obviously, was very loud, from both machinery and labourers.

When we came to lay our beloved family member to rest, the wonderful Wates Construction employees laid down their tools, took off their hard hats and bowed towards us.

We cannot begin to tell you, how, as a family, we were so grateful to them.

The respect and dignity they showed to us was exemplary.

We thank you Wates Construction.

FAMILY OF THE LATE ERIC BOWDEN – 22.11.1922 – 16.05.2019

Gaps in explaining car park disruption

Your coverage of the Maidenhead Forum last week was spot on.

I attended this meeting to ask about what the council was doing to communicate the major changes to parking in Maidenhead over the next three to four years.

Readers will have seen that the Royal Borough is planning to deliver more than 870 new car parking spaces for the town.

Local businesses, residents and the council stand to benefit from this ambitious programme and it deserves support.

That said, it does involve disruption and inconvenience as well as significant investment from the borough’s taxpayers.

In the words of council staff “quite a lot has been done already” to communicate the changes. I am not convinced and think that both the Council and local councillors should be doing much more to explain what’s going on.

ED WILSON

Bryer Place

Windsor

Cherry picking facts and no labour for fruit

With reference to the letter from John Allison in the Advertiser (Viewpoint, June 20).

After attacking former politicians for ‘doing well for themselves in subsequent employment’ (what are they supposed to do!), he claims the biggest issue is ‘mass immigration’ and its ‘consequential impacts on congestion, pollution, climate change, ill health, foreign criminal gangs targeting the young and the elderly and a number of terrorist attacks’.

Over the last year net increase in GB through immigration was 283,000 – apparently they caused all the above!

Already we are hearing tales of fruit etc not being picked because of lack of labour and restaurants (we are now an 80 per cent service economy) not being able to recruit staff.

The NHS and care homes seem to be having similar problems.

Anyone who disagrees with his analysis is apparently being ‘politically correct’.

This is a lazy term often used carelessly by people to attack anyone who may express a different, usually less prejudiced view than theirs.

And to suggest that the BBC, left in the lurch by the Government over licence fees, shouldn’t charge the over 75s because they do not have long to live anyway is certainly an unusual way to make policy.

Many over 75s, mortgages paid off etc, can afford to pay and should do so. Those who cannot will not have to do so. And yes, I am over 75!

And as for the RBWM employees, who are ‘privileged with benefits’, they apparently either keep us waiting or are not policing or enforcing regulations.

Has he noticed that there are not as many RBMW employees as there used to be? Long ago central government stopped local councils from being able to increase local rates to meet rising costs and have gradually removed the grants that came from them.

This gave central government the whip hand, so best blame them for the ‘make do and mend’ approach of local government.

On the final point, about people with planning applications ‘modifying their house build’, I have found the council quick to react to, and settle, a query from me on such an issue in the last year.

TED GOODHEW

Stamford Road

Maidenhead

Irish budget problems – blame it on Leo

According to the Financial Times the Irish government is preparing two alternative budgets for 2020, one being described as ‘frugal’.

Why ‘frugal’? Because it assumes the UK will leave the EU on October 31 without any agreement, and therefore default to WTO terms of trade.

And the report continues:

“Such a stance is difficult for Ireland, which because of strong UK trade links is the EU country most exposed to a hard Brexit.”

It could mean a loss of six per cent of GDP, according to the Irish central bank, or eight per cent of GDP according to plausible advice given to the German government.

(Viewpoint, March 14, “Irish Republic will be worst hit by Brexit”)

The truth is that for the past two years the Irish government under Leo Varadkar has been playing a high risk game, making a mountain out of a molehill on the Irish land border in an attempt to force the UK to remain under swathes of EU laws in perpetuity.

And, shamefully, it seems quite likely that our own Prime Minister was complicit in that ruse, which provided her with a pretext to give business lobby groups such as the CBI much of what they were demanding.

Now it looks increasingly probable that he will lose his gamble, just as Theresa May has lost hers, and thanks to his folly Ireland will unnecessarily suffer the level of economic damage that he has been desperate to avoid.

Dr D R Cooper

Belmont Park Avenue

Maidenhead