Viewpoint letters (March 28)

RBWM statement on golf club is below par

Page three of the Maidenhead Advertiser (March 21) reported the announcement by RBWM that CALA Homes will commence preparing development plans for 2,000 homes and two schools on Maidenhead Golf Course in July.

On Page 25 of the same edition of the Advertiser, Maidenhead Golf Club (MGC) have posted a large advertisement seeking new members, correctly describing the golf course as a ‘Hidden Gem In The Heart Of The Town’.

The statements by RBWM and MGC are conflicting. Are they talking to each other? The lease on the golf course does not expire until 2039 and RBWM cannot proceed with the development unless MGC agrees to surrender the lease early.

Furthermore, and very importantly, the Borough Local Plan (BLP), which includes Maidenhead Golf Course is still under examination by the Government Inspector.

This means that until such time as the Local Plan is adopted (if it is) the Golf Course is Green Belt and cannot be developed.

GEORGE MIDGLEY

Walker Road

Maidenhead

Borough adding to ‘highway horrors’

How many more highway horrors are going to be foisted on the public by the Royal Borough? How much more of our money is going to be wasted on idiotic road projects that never work out?

When I first came to Maidenhead over 30 years ago it was mooted that the A4 between Maidenhead and Slough was going to be turned into a dual carriageway, but unfortunately Maidenhead Bridge and Isambard Kingdom Brunel got in the way. What did we get instead?

Two signs that say ‘Merge in Turn’ that in peak times backs up the traffic nearly all the way to Castle Hill.

How many of us remember the traffic lights on the Sainsbury’s roundabout that had people trapped in the car park for over an hour? As I recall they were shut down about a month after they were installed and eventually removed.

Then there was the right turn from St Cloud Way into the Hines Meadow car park that turned out to be another waste of our money. How long did that last before it was shut down?

After that we hosted an event in the Olympics. The roundabout at the junction of the A308 and Parsonage Lane and Mill Lane was removed. After the event it was put back again. At what cost? Did it really make a difference to the event?

That was followed by the Nicholsonscar park fiasco that cost us over a hundred thousand pounds because the technology wasn’t up to scratch and failed to charge people.

The next in this line-up of driving disasters is a new roundabout at the junction of Courthouse Road and St Marks Road with speed humps at each entry.

What is really needed is yellow lines on the south side of the junction to stop cars being parked right up to the junction and a ban on articulated lorries using Courthouse Road as a short cut to the Tesco Express, and the removal of that idiotic parking layout outside St Mark’s hospital.

It seems the council’s default answer to any traffic problem is put in a few speed humps or a roundabout.

They scatter them across the borough like salt on chips yet they have a problem finding the money to repair potholes properly. If you ring the council and complain they will tell you the road is not scheduled for resurfacing.

Yet other roads that are still reasonably sound are resurfaced. Is it beyond the wit of the council to actually send someone out to check out the road, and then make sure that if it is in serious need resurfacing they can alter their schedule.

It will be interesting to see how this latest traffic tragedy in the Broadway will pan out.

I had to smile at Cllr Phillip Bicknell’s remark regarding the chaos that has already occurred. (Advertiser, February 28) that ‘we underestimated the amount of traffic we were going to get’.

Excuse me councillor, but was there no research done beforehand so you could estimate the traffic flow correctly?

Now I see we are to be subjected to more motoring madness on the A4 at Maidenhead Bridge (Advertiser, March 14). When will it end?

KEITH CHAPMAN

Cornwall Close

Maidenhead

Tories have allowed roads to deteriorate

In response to the letter from Councillors Malcolm Alexander and Ed Wilson (Viewpoint, March 21), it is absolutely right to ask whether the electorate want to make a positive commitment to bringing roads and pavements in the borough up to standard.

In doing so, we must consider why they are in the current state in the first place.

The Conservative group have now been in control of the council – and therefore the highways budget – since 2007.

If they are as good at maintaining highways as these two councillors suggest, the public might reasonably expect our roads to be in excellent condition after 12 years.

Instead, under the Conservatives our roads have been allowed to steadily deteriorate.

Doubtless some propaganda exists on a banner somewhere to say otherwise, but use your own eyes.

I have driven on these roads for more than 30 years and over the past five years or so they have been in the worst state I can remember.

Look at the highways maintenance budget for the past few years and you will see why. Between 2014-18, the Conservatives spent an average of about £1.6m per year on maintaining roads.

That is only £25 per household – about half the amount required to fill a single pothole.

Only now, with an election looming, they have suddenly upped this to £3.5m – and immediately you see lots of resurfacing going on and the roads improving!

Let’s be honest about this, councillors – the Conservatives have underspent on road maintenance for years and are hoping that by more than doubling the spend just before an election, you can bring the voters onside. This is very clearly electioneering.

If that is not the case, please explainwhy your 2018/19 budget reduces the highways maintenance spend back downto £1.9m.

If the Conservatives maintain control of the council, we will see the same deterioration in our roads as before.

The most positive commitment we can make is to put someone else in charge.

DAVE THOMAS

Springfield Park

Holyport

Budget for roads maintenance must rise

Judging by their letter in last week’s paper (Viewpoint, March 21), Cllrs Wilson (Ed) and Alexander are pleased with their road and pavement achievements.

However, I feel they are seeing this through rose-tinted glasses.

Apart from Dedworth Road (parts) the other roads have been treated using cheaper short-term materials.

This is an acceptable treatment as long as the existing surface only needs minor restoration and can last up to 10 years.

As, in the past, very little pavement work has been carried out, although they have recently been surfacing Poolmans Road, Priors Road and Monks Road pavements with a slurry seal – again, only because the existing surface is very sound.

This type of surface is very abrasive if youngsters fall over and not a good surface for the kids with small scooters.

Otherwise it is a sound, cheaper type of surface.

If the councillors really want to make a difference, they need to persuade the leader of the council to increase the maintenance budget significantly.

I have been campaigning for a realistic budget for years and in 2015 I calculated the following at the current budget level:

Over 100 years to resurface all roads in the borough once.

Over 170 years to resurface all the pavements in the borough once.

To start to catch up we need a budget of at least £7 million a year for resurfacing roads and footways (£1.9 million at present).

Another four years of low budget since then has only made the situation worse.

BARRY GIGGINS

Greenacre

Windsor

Parking machines have to be ‘people-friendly’

The saga of parking machines unfit for purpose continues, much to the frustration of many residents.

On one hand we have Cllr Simon Dudley stating that the machines are working and it’s the residents’ fault for not knowing how to use them.

On the other hand we have pages and pages of comments on social media, together with pictures, of frustrated residents in Windsor and Maidenhead towns being unable to easily use these machines.

And yet nothing appears to improve despite Cllr Simon Dudley inviting residents experiencing difficulties to email him.

Commentators write they are going to take their business elsewhere where there are no parking problems, at a time when footfall is already declining.

Our town centre businesses must be pulling out their hair.

These machines have to be easy to use and understand so that we can make our town centres more people-friendly.

If we want problems like this sorted quickly and not repeated then we need a fresh team of councillors.

You have that chance on May 2 to vote for change and a fresh start.

DEREK PHILIP-XU

The Borough First candidate, St Mary’s

HELEN PRICE

The Borough First candidate, Clewer and Dedworth East

Big thanks to Big Read visitors and supporters

We would like to thank you, your reporters, photographers and trustees for the splendid support the Baylis Media, and the sponsorship support the Louis Baylis Trust have given the inaugural Maidenhead’s Big Read festival over the 16 days in early March.

This has been a wonderful community event organised by members of our community, and held in our town to encourage more people, young and old, to regularly read and enjoy the love of reading.

Grateful thanks also go to our other sponsors, namely the Spoore Merry and Rixman Foundation, Lottery for All, ABC To Read, Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club and RBWM for their financial support and encouragement.

We held 32 presentations given by over a dozen splendid local authors, poets, Illustrators, story tellers and presenters, as well as offering several other activities, including Reading Together, book swaps, exhibitions and competitions.

We had just under 3,000 members of our local community taking part in some way or another, supported by over 40 volunteers as well as the RBWM library staff.

The feedback has been positive and encouraging, and we hope to make this an annual event, with possibly offering few further activities also throughout the year to maintain the momentum to promote reading and the love of reading.

HELAL (STEPHAN) STEPHAN

Maidenhead Community Book Festival

UK law could easily fix Irish border problem

It is reported that Prime Minister Theresa May is planning to offer MPs a range of alternative plans for Brexit.

I hope she will remember to include the solution to the Irish border problem that I have proposed through these pages, and through letters to her as my constituency MP, for more than a year now.

Starting with a letter published on February 22 2018 under the heading ‘Easy solution to EU border conundrum’, still available on the Advertiser website, and followed by a series of other letters.

If Parliament passed a law that exportsto the EU must continue to meet EU requirements, then that would only affect the 6 per cent of UK businesses which actually export to the rest of the EU.

And, crucially, there would be no new need for the Irish authorities to intercept and inspect the goods comprising a mere 0.1 per cent of GDP which are driven across the border into the Republic, and so potentially on to the rest of the EU Single Market.

There is a misconception that keeping that border open will depend on future technological developments, but the primary necessity is legal.

It was the UK law implementing the Single European Act which made it possible for the Irish government to remove all checks on its side of the border in 1993, and a new UK law could easily provide the same guarantee.

Dr D R COOPER

Belmont Park Avenue

Maidenhead

‘War cabinet’ needed to deal with Brexit

Following my letter in Viewpoint last week ‘Referendum result no mandate for leaving EU’ several people have asked what Iwould suggest, so here goes.

Firstly what NOT to do:

If Article 50 is revoked with no future plan to develop a Brexit alternative we will possibly have civil unrest, maybe stoked by criminal elements and foreign disrupters.

If we have any form of Brexit, whether it’s Mrs May’s or ERG’s we will have severe economic consequences which may eventually be recoverable (and even in the long term, say five years, could benefit us economically).

But in the short term the economic damage could again cause civil unrest.

It will need urgent, aggressive and ambitious worldwide trade deals to make up for trade loss with the EU.

A People’s Vote now is not the answer to break the deadlock, as the population has not been presented with information to enable an informed judgement of the alternatives.

Whatever the result, it would likely be as socially divisive as the 2016 referendum result.

We haven’t even started to table plans for ‘the future trade deal’ to be developed during the transition period, so we don’t really have anything to vote for or against, except by emotion.

Mrs May’s deal is a compromise to enable us to ‘leave the EU’, leave the single market and leave the customs union.

But this is technically impossible without a customs barrier in Northern Ireland.

We may eventually have an IT solution allowing ‘rules of origin’ to be contained in some sort of block-chain technology but experience of public sector IT wouldindicate this is unlikely to be available next decade, let alone before the transition period runs out.

In short, we are in a potentially disastrous situation needing drastic measures akin to the outbreak of the Second World War. Then there was an urgent need, as now, to bring together factions and develop a jointly agreed course of action.

Like 1939, we need a Churchill-like figure to galvanise Parliament and ‘the people’ and who can assess the situation realistically.

He or she should form a small cross party ‘War Cabinet’ consisting of pairs (Leave/ Remain) from Labour, Conservative and Industry (like Lord Beaverbrook in 1941) with perhaps one additional person to represent and liaise with the other minor parties.

The first task will be damage limitation by revoking Article 50.

During the next two years we should pursue the same tasks that we would have done in the Brexit transitional period, aggressively understanding the potential for trade deals both with the EU and other parts of the world.

The ‘War Cabinet’ would be tasked with the responsibility of producing a jointly agreed cross-party document identifying the pros, cons and risks of possible ways forward for the people to vote on.

At the end of two years we would have a much more realistic idea of the likely trading and political arrangements we could implement on leaving the EU and a possible solution to the Northern Ireland conundrum.

We would then have a more soundly based framework for a People’s Vote.

Mrs May, are you listening?

ROBIN WILLIAMS

Chiltern Road, Bray

Why the need for a religious topic in paper?

May I crave space in your respected organ to ask a question?

Out of the 53 column inches in the March 21 issue devoted to readers comments, no less than nine inches (17 per cent) is devoted to a religious homily from the Jubilee Community Church.

Why do you publish this stuff in a rational newspaper? Father Christmas isn’t true.

M D GEARY

Forlease Drive

Maidenhead

Editor’s note: For many years, Topic has been a small corner of the Advertiser devoted to discussion from a variety of religions and denominations.

You may not be a believer, but many of our readers are people of faith who enjoy reading the columns and we respect that.

I am not a religious man myself, but I believe there is a place for Topic in a modern, inclusive local newspaper.

A clean WTO Brexit appears defeated

MPs now appear to be in the driving seat in the direction of a softer Brexit or even stopping Brexit by revoking Article 50.

A clean WTO Brexit appears defeated.

Yet in the eyes of the EU, with the misnamed Withdrawal Agreement on the canvas, the UK defaults to a no deal on April 12.

No doubt the EU would readily accommodate cancellation of Brexit, but this would come with a heavy cost to our democracy because Parliament passed the decision on Brexit to the people by sanctioning the referendum.

The EU does not want the UK to take part in the forthcoming elections for MEPs and then continue with another Brexit round thereafter, so alternatives may well be off the table already.

Moreover, a unanimous vote is required from all other 27 members to agree a further extension to Brexit discussions.

A clean WTO Brexit would ensure the UK takes back control of our laws, even if we do have a chaotic Parliament, and would create a strong bargaining position.

There would be no overnight catastrophe on April 13 as a delayed implementation period would be agreed while meaningful negotiations would then ensue.

KEITH HALL

Highfield Lane

Maidenhead

Walking 16 miles for children’s hospice

On Monday, April 15 at 9.30am outside Reading’s civic offices, the Mayor of Reading, Cllr Debs Edwards will be starting me off on another fundraising walk to the local Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice in Maidenhead (16 miles), to raise funds for the aforementioned.

I shall be dressed as an Easter chick.

To date, with the occasional help from a couple of friends, I have raised just over £52,000 for local charities over the past 12 years, approximately a quarter of which has been for the Alexander Devine Hospice Service which was founded in 2007 by Fiona and John Devine in memory of their son Alexander, who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour aged four and sadly died just aged eight as Berkshire did not have a specialist children’s hospice or specialist children’s palliative care community nursing team at that time.

The Alexander Devine care team now provides a comprehensive community children’s palliative care service throughout Berkshire (currently supporting over one hundred children and their families as well as any related bereavement support).

Currently the charity estimates that there are over 600 children throughout Berkshire with life-limiting conditions yet the Alexander Devine is the only charity from Berkshire.

Providing the appropriate services both within the local community and (more recently) in its hospice (providing services that cannot be offered by its community services i.e. respite, end-of-life, day care services).

To donate contact alexanderdevine.org

PAUL FARMER

Wensley Road

Reading

Remember what you take when taking a life

You stab you cut you take a life

For that reason you carry a knife

Another life lost a Mother cries

A Father angry as his child dies

No respect for life exists anymore

No care for the future or history before

There is no meaning it makes no sense

The destroyed lives it’s so intense

If only there was another way

For you for the sadness you felt that day

Instead of carrying a knife to kill

That person’s life would be fulfilled

So think before you carry that knife

Remember what you take when taking

a life

A son a daughter someone’s sweet child

Why do something so random so wild

No life is worth less than any other

Whether it is a sister or a brother

If you are prepared to live this life

Expect it to end with the blade of a knife

MALCOLM JUDD

Whyteladyes Lane

Cookham