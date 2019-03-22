Viewpoint letters (March 21)

Now the boot is on the other foot, councillors

I find it very interesting that the councillors are concerned with the town hall car park closing (Advertiser, March 14).

They are worried about walking around at night carrying equipment.

This is something that a great many of us have had to do for years with no considera-tion from the town hall members.

As the saying goes ‘when the boot is on the other foot’. Maybe they are now seeing the real side of Maidenhead?

IRIS BROWN

The Spens

Maidenhead

More police would help town feel safer at night

It was with sympathy and irony that I read last week’s article by Will Taylor regarding councillors feeling unsafe to walk to their cars in Maidenhead at night, now their nearby car park is no longer.

It’s not really about car parking. I believe the town would be better served by opening up roadside parking in the town and ripping up pedestrian-only areas, purely to make it easier for people to use local town centre shops. But that is another matter.

What this article says is that councillors are concerned about their welfare whereas we, the general public, have for many years avoided the town centre at night.

So actually it’s not a car parking problem, it is a policing problem and a council problem.

With a redevelopment of the town centre being undertaken, the centre has to be active for, say, 18 hours a day – shopping until early evening and thereafter entertainment. To attract people into the town centre they will want to feel safe.

Now that ratepayers are paying a larger precept, surely the council can demand more police presence?

Never mind chaps, we’ll open up a nearer car park for us, pats on the back all round and let’s have another gin and tonic.

RALPH JONES

Beenhams Heath

Shurlock Row

Businesses relieved as flats proposal rejected

I am pleased, and relieved, that councillors voted last week to reject the plan to build more than 200 flats on Boyn Valley industrial estate.

One business owner gave a speech that lasted barely a minute, setting out how the plan would simply put him out of business.

It was powerful and shocking.

Indeed, there were potentially over a hundred jobs in jeopardy had this passed.

I had visited the site myself, and seen the investment made by many successful business tenants.

Officers described the application as ‘demonstrably harmful’, ‘overdevelopment’ and ‘not a suitable residential environment’, among many faults.

The essential problem is that this site was reallocated for housing in the Conservative’s Borough Local Plan but they did not expressly provide an alternative site for these vital businesses to relocate to.

Matters were made far worse recently because land that was actually set aside for future employment use at Vicus Way was instead approved to become a car park.

I tried to make points like this in my speech but, at the mere mention of Vicus Way, the chairman Cllr Derek Wilson abruptly interrupted me to claim it was not pertinent to the application.

I have attended many planning panels over the years and have never witnessed a member of the public being told what they can or cannot say.

Not only was this effectively gagging open democratic debate but, if we are not even allowed to talk about sensible holistic approaches to jobs and housing when speaking to our elected representatives, then is it any surprise that we are seeing daily chaos in the town?

ANDREW HILL

Boyn Hill candidate The Borough First

Rutland Gate

Maidenhead

Give bus passengers real-time information

I notice that recent articles and letters concern cars, what with technology updates, parking and closures of spaces. May I put a word in for the humble bus user?

I stopped driving into Maidenhead over a year ago because it was impossible to park.

I now shop outside Maidenhead but come into town on the bus twice a week.

Bus users are treated rather shabbily.

At our so-called bus station at Frascati Way, the buses all arrive and sit there with their engines running, sometimes for 20 minutes, pumping fumes at people only about 3ft away in the shelters.

One driver of Arriva was asked to turn his engine off and he refused, saying he needed to tune the engine, whatever that means.

The electronic information console does not work but this is immaterial, as it is no better than a printed timetable.

It is not in real time and I have had to explain this to a lot of hapless people who wait for a bus which may never come.

The day after the recent fire there was no notice at Frascati Way about a temporary change of route.

That day my No.5 bus did not arrive so I took a taxi to Maidenhead to catch a later Windsor bus for a hospital appointment.

With time to kill waiting for the next one, I strolled down to Market Place, only to discover people waiting for a bus – no sign whatsoever that the town centre had been closed to traffic.

With all this money flying around for the regeneration, I would have thought a real-time electronic board with up-to-date information is the very least people can expect.

Oh I forgot, how silly of me – we haven’t got an all-singing, all-dancing mobile where we can download an app.

Drivers are warned that roads are closed. Surely they can download an app too?

EVELYN M ZIVKOVIC

Badminton Road

Maidenhead

Criticism of council leadership is justified

I read in Viewpoint (March 14), Jim Taylor’s opinion on the regeneration of Maidenhead Town Centre.

When I started to read his letter, my immediate thought was that he must be a relative or good friend of Cllr Dudley.

He mentions the recent fire in Queen Street and we should all prepare for the demolition men.

Mr Taylor seems to forget that some of us have already experienced over three years of construction whilst trying to run businesses in the town, and those problems will continue for some time to come.

I take note that Mr Taylor feels that Cllr Dudley is blamed for everything that happens in Maidenhead, including parking machines that don’t work correctly.

The Broadway car park has had problems for the last 18 months. Why should residents not direct their frustration to Cllr Dudley? After all he is the leader of the council.

He then goes on to give his views as to the derelict houses in York Road which have been a blight to the town for years.

A question he should have asked is, why did the council not look at enforcement as regards these properties? Clearly whoever owned these houses had no interest in doing anything.

He then goes on to say that Shanly are investing millions in the town, but it’s not for affordable housing.

Meanwhile, the prices for the new homes in St Ives Road have not been released.

On a final point, Mr Taylor states that residents will moan and grumble because it’s not their personal perfect vision of the future. The reality is that there are long- standing issues relating to residents and Cllr Dudley, and people have become angry and frustrated in their views being pushed aside.

MICHAEL CRANHAM

Maidenhead

Using library for council functions is not working

According to the Concise Oxford Dictionary, ‘fulsome’ means ‘cloying, excessive, disgusting by excess [of flattery, servility, exaggerated affection]’.

In the opening sentence of his letter in last week’s Viewpoint (March 14), Cllr Simon Dudley wrote that he intended to ‘give a fulsome response’ to Alan Mellins’ letter of February 28.

What did he think ‘fulsome’ means?

Unintentionally I’m sure, he succeeded in producing a letter which exactly matches the correct meaning of the word in its excessive claims for the wonders which will be wrought for our town by the Conservative-led council.

But if we look at specific examples instead of the generalisations he offers, what is already happening does not bode well.

Technology may be changing the way we view books but we have just had an event in Maidenhead called ‘The Big Read’ celebrating reading.

Books have been at the heart of all cultures up to now and our library should be maintained at all costs.

It is through reading that ideas and ideals are promoted, the unique human gift of imagination is fostered and the accurate use of language is developed.

Our fine library has been overtaken by council functions which used to be carried out in the Town Hall.

I am and always have been an avid library user and I respect the work done by trained librarians. This cannot be carried out either by volunteers or by council workers.

The people of Maidenhead are now getting poor service for their needs, both as readers and rate-payers.

A few weeks ago I needed a new bus pass. At the counter in the library the woman I spoke to first said I’d need an appointment. Then, having referred to a colleague, said I should go and wait for a couple of minutes in the ‘waiting area’.

After 20 minutes I returned to the counter where I spoke to a man who informed me at once that he was ‘only a volunteer’ and it was clear that he didn’t know what to do.

A passing member of the council staff offered to take over. She processed my bus pass in matter of minutes.

When I first got a bus pass from the Town Hall that was all the time it took.

Last week I visited the library as a library user. The woman I recognised as one of the librarians was occupied with a long queue of people forming behind a small computer screen which was clearly not working.

I approached another woman and asked if she was a librarian.

‘No, but we’re all interchangeable now,’ she told me.

So I put my question to her about an author whose name I couldn’t recall. I had the name of the book I wanted. She had no idea and she made no attempt to find the answer. She simply walked off.

So much for library and council staff being ‘interchangeable’.

Cllr Dudley’s big generalised boasts of the current council’s plans for improving the culture of our town are rendered suspect by the actuality of how things are working now.

TESS MARSH

St Mark’s Crescent

Maidenhead

Where are the ’Tiser’s rugby match reports?

Advertiser coverage for Maidenhead Rugby and particularly match reports, was provided to a high standard by Graeme Copas.

For some time now, this coverage has diminished.

We now seldom see a match report.

We appear to have become the poor relations to Maidenhead United, whose coverage continues to be to a high standard.

Whatever happened to the excellent Mr Copas?

JOHN HENESY

Pinkneys Green

Editor’s note: I agree Graeme’s coverage was excellent and he left big shoes to fill when he chose to move on at the start of the year.

After a recruitment period, Dan Darlington has been joined by Danny Varsalona on the sportsdesk and the pair have plenty of plans for maintaining, and improving, high-quality coverage for sports clubs across our area, including Maidenhead Rugby Club.

Farming on greenbelt preserves wildlife

Following the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead’s purchase of Battlemead Common, Wild Maidenhead are excited about all the wildlife on the site (Advertiser, March 14).

The wildlife is not present because the land was purchased for over £1 million but because it was previously farmed.

This shows the importance of agriculture being retained as the main use of the greenbelt countryside and those implementing greenbelt planning policy should appreciate the major advantage in helping farming to remain viable and sustainable, not forgetting that farmers in the red have great difficulty being green.

Wild Maidenhead have obtained assurances that temporary fencing will be installed to prevent walkers from wandering off the towpath and disturbing wildlife.

On my family’s nature reserve in Cookham, water-filled ditches rather than fencing was used so nature can re-establish itself undisturbed by mankind and their dogs.

The towpath remains unfenced in Marsh Meadow which is nearly 50 acres of public open space.

This we make available free of charge to the community and every year local organisations use the meadow to raise over £50,000 for local charities.

I look forward to seeing how the future plans for Battlemead Common balance the need for public access and preserving wildlife.

It will be interesting to know who will be funding its maintenance.

GEOFFREY COPAS

Copas Farms

Cookham

Generating solar power at community venues

In response to Dr H Somerville’s letter (Viewpoint, March 14), and indeed several previous and current contributions, I’d like to agree that individual acts can and are crucial, in helping to prevent climate change.

I am one of five volunteers who run MaidEnergy, a small co-op working across Maidenhead, Windsor and into Runnymede on renewable energy projects.

Our pride and joy is our solar array on the roofs of Norden Farm, proof that local people can take collective action to reduce carbon emissions in yet another way.

This year we’re planning 10 more installations on community sites, all financed by crowdfunding, in exchange for profits paid through the solar gener-ated.

If any readers actually have a real interest in the environment and showing our young people how local effort can make a difference, prove it by joining us and I’ll arrange evening meetings, maybe with talks by an expert here and there.

We are here to make a tangible difference in the place we live, and fast.

NICOLA DAVIDSON

Curls Lane

Maidenhead

Make car park charges clearer to motorists

This week I used the Grove Road car park.

I arrived at 6.19pm, my Advantage Card worked and I paid for two hours’ parking.

The ticket issued was for 41 minutes parking.

Nowhere on any of the notices does it say the machine resets at 7pm and the old machine gave you a ticket for the full amount you paid – whatever time you arrived.

Only a small amount, but if RBWM changes the way they operate car park charges is it not incumbent on them to make it clear to the public at the charging points?

PAT McDONALD

Woodlands Park

‘People’s Vote’ would divide us even more

So Andy Strowbridge wants us to join him on the People’s Vote march this weekend as this is the ‘best chance of healing the country after this divisive period, whichever way it goes’.

If we do end up with a People’s Vote there should surely only be one question on the ballot paper .. IN or OUT.

If OUT won again then we would be back to square one.

It appears to me, however, that most of those talking about a People’s Vote are proposing two or three different ballot paper choices:

Either May’s Deal/Remain, or May’s Deal/No Deal/Remain.

I’m curious. Obviously the two-choice option would guarantee a Remain win as May’s universally hated deal is, as already demonstrated, unbackable for so many.

Hardly a fair vote then!

However, go for the three choice option and you could end up with this scenario ...

W 40 per cent Remain

W 31 per cent No Deal

W 29 per cent May’s Deal

If that were to happen, would the Remainers seriously be suggesting they had ‘won’? Gaining eight per cent less of the vote than in the original referendum (which they lost) and with 60 per cent effectively voting to leave.

Surely that would be a nonsense?

We all know politicians consider the general public thick, clueless and ignorant and can be run roughshod over (understand-able admittedly when you witness some of the answers on Pointless!) but surely even they couldn’t swing that one?

So, where would that leave us?

Even more divided and certainly not healed, I would suggest.

ROGER TULL

Fotherby Court

Maidenhead

Referendum result no mandate for leaving EU

Much commentary in these columns and the national press revolves around the ‘decisive’ vote the British people made to leave the European Union.

However, we should perhaps consider the fact that, of the 46.5million registered voters at the time of the 2016 referendum, only 37.5 per cent voted to leave.

62.5 per cent either voted decisively to remain or couldn’t care enough about the issue to vote at all.

Hardly a mandate for a change to the ‘status quo’.

We have been in limbo for nearly three years, debating unicorn trade deals with the rest of the world and arguing about whether we should have a customs border in the middle of the Irish Sea.

All this while the EU have been busy expanding their trading deals into Asia (Japan specifically earlier this year), consolidating their banking system to seize the crown of ‘World Financial Centre’ from London and encouraging manufacturing investment away from the UK.

What have we done?

ROBIN WILLIAMS

Chiltern Road

Bray

Bringing pavements and roads up to standard

During the past four years Conservative councillors in Clewer and Dedworth have done much to improve roads and pavements in the area.

Attention has also been given to many speed humps in the area which were the source of many complaints from residents.

In total we have completed more than 50 road and pavement schemes in the past four years and we want to keep delivering improvements in Dedworth.

We have written to many residents to confirm our pledge to improve more than 40 roads and pavements in Clewer and Dedworth West during our term of office.

This work will not be completed immediately and other schemes will need to be added in due course.

The direction in Clewer and Dedworth is clear – the area will continue to be improved and changed under a Conservative administration.

It is now up to the electorate whether they want to make a positive commitment to an improvement agenda and bring the roads and pavements in our area up to a standard that we can all be proud of.

Cllr MALCOLM ALEXANDER (Conservative, Eton and Castle)

Cllr ED WILSON (Conservative, Clewer South)